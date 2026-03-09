CBSE postpones Class 12 board exams from March 12 to 16 in Gulf countries

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday, March 9, postponed Class 12 exams scheduled from March 12 to 16 in multiple Gulf countries.

Following a “critical review of the current situation,” the board said it has decided to postpone the exams in parts of West Asia, including Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Qatar.

In its fifth circular since the start of the US-Israel-Iran war, the board stated that it will review the situation again on March 14 and announce the new dates for the postponed examinations.

“The board will review the situation on March 14 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from March 16 onwards,” Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE controller of exams, said in the circular.

In a March 7 circular, CBSE postponed Class 12 board exams scheduled from March 9 to 11. Earlier, on March 5, the board cancelled Class 10 exams scheduled from March 2 to March 11 and clarified that it will later notify the mode of result declaration for the affected students.

There are more than 150 schools affiliated with CBSE across the Gulf, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia being the biggest hosts of Indian expatriate families.