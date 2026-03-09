US main focus is our oil, wants to partition Iran, says Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei alleged that the United States’s only aim is to gain control over its oil and natural resources and divide the country.

“They waged a war while we were fully engaged in diplomatic discourse,” he said, “Therefore, we are … with one voice defending our country.”

“Their objective is to violate our sovereignty, defeat our people and undermine our humanity, but Iranians are fully prepared to defend their soil,” he said.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei [File: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters]

The latest death toll in the Middle Eastern country has reached 1,255, and 12,000 injured. In an interview with Al Jazeera, Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian said the victims’ ages ranged from eight months to 88 years old, and nearly 200 have been identified as women. “Iran has lost 11 health care workers, including four physicians, two nurses and three emergency workers, and 55 wounded,” he said.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei had strong words for United States President Donald Trump’s desire to personally chose its next Supreme Leader, saying that “the will of our people” would determine the country’s future.

On its relations with its neighbours, Baghaei said Iran is committed to maintaining friendly relations, despite heightened tensions since the outbreak of the war. “But we have the right to defend ourselves if other countries’ territories are used to launch attacks against us,” he said.

“Our act of defence cannot be interpreted as an act of hostility towards any of these countries,” he added.

He also denied Iran’s involvement in the recent attacks against Turkiye, Cyprus, and Azerbaijan. “No offensives were initiated from Iranian territory towards these countries. We have warned repeatedly that the enemy may stage certain attacks to drive a wedge between us and other countries,” he said.

He reiterated that Iran did not initiate the ongoing war. “It is not a war of choice. It is a war of necessity that was imposed on us,” he said.

Baghaei ended his news conference paying tribute to the country’s armed forces, who he said are shaping the country’s future. “Your sacrifices will never be forgotten,” he said.

Iran targets Bahrain’s largest oil refinery BAPCO

Bahrain’s largest oil refinery, BAPCO near Sitra, was targeted by an Iranian drone, causing extensive damage. Thick smoke surrounded the ‌facility and the surrounding areas. Following this, Bapco Energies announced force majeure on group operations, according to state media. Force majeure is a clause that frees parties ‌from liability if any failure to meet supply obligations is due to ‌events beyond ‌their control.

Smoke emanating from the BAPCO oil refinery

One person was killed in Israel

One person has been killed and two others injured after a wave of Iranians missiles attacked Yehud area in central Israel, according to the country’s Magen David Adom ambulance service.

Iran continues with total internet shutdown for 10th day

The US-Israel attack on Iran has entered its tenth day and so have Iranians with zero internet, a straight 216 hours, reported cybersecurity watchdog NetBlocks. “Some 90 million Iranians are silenced and cut off from the global internet under a state-imposed shutdown,” NetBlocks said in its latest daily update.

⚠️ Update: #Iran's internet blackout has entered its tenth day with connectivity at 1% of ordinary levels after the 216th hour.



As regional hostilities intensify, some 90 million Iranians are silenced and cut off from the global internet under a state-imposed shutdown. pic.twitter.com/FNrSKvqBBP — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 9, 2026

Israeli army using white phosphorus: Human Rights Watch

Traces of white phosphorus have been found in residential areas of southern Lebanon, earlier attacked by Israel (March 3), the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said, calling it “a complete violation of international humanitarian law.”

It released a new report confirming the presence of the chemical by presenting seven photos showing white phosphorus munitions were fired at civilians by the Israeli army.

White phosphorus, when exposed to oxygen, can ignite fire instantly.

Oil prices soar, US not happy with Israel

On the tenth day of the conflict and as Strait of Hormuz continues to remain inoperable, oil prices are almost USD 120 per barrel.

There are also reports that the US is not happy with Israel’s bombarding 30 Iranian fuel depots on March 7, sparking a major disagreement between the allies. The attack triggered a mssive fire and reportedly killed four people, news outlet Axios reported late Sunday.

“We don’t think it was a good idea,” a senior US official said.

An Israeli official said the U.S. message to Israel was “WTF.”

The White House and the IDF have not responded so far.

Smoke rises over oil depot tanks in Tehran on March 8, 2026, after overnight strikes as the conflict with Iran escalates. Photo: Kaveh Kazemi

Lebanon postpones elections by 2 years

Lebanon’s legislative elections have been postponed by two years, according to a statement from the parliament speaker.

Two paramedics killed in Lebanon

Two paramedics fell victim to Israeli bombardment, Lebanon’s Health Ministry has said. Six others were injured. The attacks took place in Tyre and Jwaya in the country’s south.

“The Israeli military is deliberately targeting ambulance teams,” the ministry said.