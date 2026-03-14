Centre approves survey for Hyderabad Regional Ring Rail project

Hyderabad: The Centre has approved a survey for the proposed Regional Ring Rail project around Hyderabad for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR), Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh said.

In a communication to Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Singh said the survey for the Regional Ring Rail around Hyderabad city has been sanctioned as a first step towards preparing the DPR of the project.

The proposed railway alignment is likely to run along the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and is currently being finalised in consultation with the Telangana government, he said.

After the DPR is prepared, the project will require consultations with various stakeholders, including the state government, and necessary approvals, such as appraisal by the NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Finance, before final sanction is granted, Singh said.

The Union Minister shared the update in response to an issue raised by Reddy under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha regarding the railway line project in Hyderabad.

The proposed Regional Ring Rail project, once completed, is expected to improve transport connectivity between districts surrounding Hyderabad and provide a boost to regional economic development, according to a statement.