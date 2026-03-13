Can scrap it if needed, says Revanth Reddy, as Musi DPR finally goes public

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy threw down an unusual gauntlet on Friday evening, March 13, saying that if political parties opposed to the Musi Riverfront Development Project pass a resolution against it in the upcoming Assembly Budget Session, he is willing to scrap it entirely.

“At the maximum, I would think about becoming the CM again and our government coming to power again. What will I get if I make the poor people my enemies,” he said, addressing a packed gathering at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, where the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Phase 1 of the project was unveiled before a consortium of global corporates, foreign diplomats, subject matter experts, environmentalists, civil society organisations, administrators and media.

Friday’s event marked the formal public unveiling of the Phase 1 DPR, presented by EV Narasimha Reddy, Managing Director of the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited. The room was filled with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, Legislative Council Vice-Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Jayesh Ranjan, among others.

The models of post-Musi Riverfront Development after Phase 1 displayed at an exhibition during the unveiling of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 1 of the project at Hotel Taj Krishna on Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/KAyUkew0yL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 13, 2026

‘Bring arguments to Assembly’

The Telangana CM’s appeal to the Opposition was direct, saying they could bring objections to the Assembly session, debate the project on the floor and, if there are questions about compensation for potential land evictees, they could put them on the table. He said the government was open to a conversation, but wanted it conducted through proper democratic channels rather than outside of them.

Anticipating a line of attack against the project, Revanth Reddy sought to address fears about displacement head-on. He assured that every family relocated from the Musi riverfront will be moved to purpose-built resettlement colonies close to their original areas, so that their livelihoods remain intact. The government, he said, will build houses, schools and provide all necessary facilities in these colonies.

He pointed to 150 acre of government land available in Amberpet constituency, of which 20 to 25 acre could be developed into a resettlement colony for families displaced from the Musi banks in that constituency alone.

A glimpse of the Musi River's history showcased at a photo exhibition at Taj Krishna Hotel during the unveiling of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) OF Musi Riverfront Development Project's phase 1 on Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/A5HDOvYDHm — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 13, 2026

Injustice will be done to none in land acquisition: CM

Noting that there were only 10,000 people who were found living on the Musi river bed and the buffer zones, Revanth Reddy said it took 4-5 months of enumeration exercise after which the government arrived at that number.

He said that the state government had allotted 1,500 houses to the first batch of land evictees, but many of them urged that they didn’t want to relocate to faraway places.

“We listened to them. We also gave assurance to the Musi Jan Andolan people that the poor will be resettled properly. We also took Asaduddin Owaisi’s suggestions on relocating the people within their local constituencies,” Revanth Reddy pointed out.

“Even the Defence Ministry is willing to give 100 acres for construction of Gandhi Sarovar Project so that the Gandhian ideology can be spread. There are army’s training camps in that area and they are ready to relocate,” he said.

He also referred to the restoration of Kukatpally Nalla Cheruvu and Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla lakes by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) which were criticised by some people initially, the efforts of which were now being appreciated by the people who live around those lakes and hundreds who go there for morning walks and recreation.

“Even the people of the Old City of Hyderabad are happily coming forward willing to give land for road widening, elevated corridors, Hyderabad Metro works and Mir Alam Tank Cable Bridge,” he claimed, assuring that injustice will be done to none while acquiring lands for the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

On real estate and jobs

The Congress leader was unapologetic about the project’s commercial dimensions. Responding to criticism that the government was chasing real estate interests, he said, “Some are saying Revanth Reddy is thinking only about real estate. Yes, I will think about real estate. Thousands of jobs will be created in the Global Capability Centres when their buildings are constructed.”

He questioned why a government shouldn’t think about real estate, pharma, IT and other sectors in the same breath that it thinks about the poor.

The Telangana CM said supporters of the project had been largely silent, while those against it had been vocal.

Revanth Reddy mocks BJP and BRS leaders

Revanth Reddy also noted that the river bed and buffer zones were being demarcated only based on the guidelines and norms of the Central Water Commission (CWC) which works under the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

“On one side the guidelines were formed by their own party at the Centre, and it is weird to see that they are opposing it in the state,” he said, mocking the Telangana BJP leaders for opposing the project.

In further sarcasm, he said he was ready to install container houses on the banks of the Musi River for those political leaders who were trying to obstruct the project, so that they could themselves experience what it was like to live on the river’s banks for three months.

“I can install one container house for every half a kilometer along the 55 km stretch of Musi for those people to live for 3 months. At the maximum I’ll have to install 100-200 houses. Can they survive there,” he asked.

Comparing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders (without naming them) with Maareecha, Subahu and other Rakshasas who used to disturb the sages performing penance for the prosperity of the humankind, Revanth Reddy observed that just like those Rakshasas who were killed by Lord Rama, those obstructing the ‘good’ will meet the same fate.

EV Narasimha Reddy, towards the end of his presentation on the first phase of the project, urged the people to give their suggestions on the project on https://musi.telangana.gov.in.