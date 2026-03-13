Restrictions imposed near SSC exam centres in Hyderabad

The restrictions will be implemented from 6 am on March 14 to 6 pm on April 16.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th March 2026 10:02 pm IST
Students sit in a classroom writing board examinations at their desks.
Representative image of students appearing for board examinations in a classroom.

Hyderabad: Police have imposed restrictions around SSC public exam centres in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

The restrictions have been imposed for the smooth conduct of the exams which are scheduled to be held from March 14 to April 16.

Gathering prohibited near centres

In separate orders, police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri prohibited gatherings of five or more persons within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres.

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The restrictions will be implemented from 6 am on March 14 to 6 pm on April 16.

Internet centres to remain closed during SSC exams in Hyderabad

In order to prevent malpractice, police have also ordered photocopy and internet centres that are located within 100 metres of the centres to remain closed during the SSC exam period.

However, police and military personnel on duty, home guards, flying squads from the education department and funeral processions will be exempted from following the restrictions.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th March 2026 10:02 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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