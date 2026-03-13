SIR in Hyderabad: AIMIM advises voters to keep these documents ready

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has advised voters to gear up for the exercise.

Recently, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, PA of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, explained the process.

Mapping process

Explaining the process, he said that the current voters who will be linked or mapped to those in the 2002 SIR list will not be required to submit any documents.

However, those who fail to link or map to relatives in the earlier SIR list will be required to submit documents based on their date of birth.

He further made it clear that for the sake of SIR, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognizes following six relatives,

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother.

AIMIM’s Mushtaq said that those who remain unmapped during SIR and were born before July 1, 1987, in Hyderabad or other cities will be required to give any one of the documents listed by the ECI.

On the other hand, those who were born on or after July 1, 1987, and on or before December 2, 2004, need to provide a document for themselves and a document of their father or mother.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004, need to submit a document of themselves and both parents.

Following are 11 documents specified by ECI:

Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. Passport Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities Permanent Residence certificate issued by a competent State authority Forest Right Certificate OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists) Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued via letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply. Extract of the Electoral Roll of Bihar SIR with reference to 01.07.2025.

AIMIM develops app ahead of SIR in Hyderabad

Ahead of the actual exercise, the party has developed an app to help voters find their or their relatives’ names.

Syed Mushtaq Ahmed also said that the party will be helping voters find their details or their relatives’ details from the 2002 SIR list.

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It may be noted that during Phase I of the SIR, Bihar was covered. Later, in Phase II, 12 states and Union Territories were covered. However, Telangana was not among them.

On January 24, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the SIR in the remaining states will be rolled out soon.