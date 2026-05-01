Telangana invites landowners for EV charging stations, deadline extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited has invited landowners, commercial establishments, and institutions to submit Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for setting up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) across the state, extending the deadline to May 7, 2026.

The initiative is part of the Government of India’s PM E-Drive programme aimed at strengthening EV infrastructure, with up to 80 percent subsidy for upstream electrical infrastructure under Category C.

EOIs are being invited for locations in cities including Hyderabad, Warangal, Patancheru, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, and Nalgonda. Applicants must identify suitable land parcels meeting specified criteria such as location along highways or high-traffic areas, adequate space, and public accessibility.

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Process info

Interested parties can submit their applications through the official TGREDCO portal at: https://tgredco.telangana.gov.in/PMEDrive.aspx or via email at ev@tgredco.telangana.gov.in.

For further information, they can contact +91 6304903957 or +91 6304903935 between 11:00 AM and 05:00 PM, a press release said.

TGREDCO said the initiative offers an opportunity for stakeholders to be part of the growing electric mobility ecosystem while contributing to sustainable development. It invited all eligible participants to come forward and support the creation of a state-wide EV charging network.