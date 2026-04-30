Politico, The Daily Telegraph owner tells journalists to back Israel or quit

Tension has recently grown around Axel Springer, the owner of Politico and incoming owner of The Daily Telegraph, after CEO Dopfner told journalists they must support Israel as part of their job or seek work elsewhere, according to reports by Jewish Insider and Semafor.

The remarks emerged during a meeting with Politico staff. Journalists were worried that Dopfner’s personal views could affect how news is reported.

Staff raise concerns

According to reports, journalists wrote to incoming editor-in-chief Jonathan Greenberger expressing concern that Dopfner’s use of the platform to advance personal views could undermine the outlet’s impartial reputation.

They called for clearer safeguards, including stronger editorial checks and transparency around opinion content.

During the meeting, Dopfner defended his commentary, arguing that some of his assertions did not require additional evidence as they were, in his view, already well established.

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Company values explained

At the centre of the dispute is Axel Springer’s corporate framework, known as the “Essentials”, which includes support for Israel’s right to exist alongside commitments to democracy, free markets and freedom of expression.

Dopfner told staff that alignment with these principles is fundamental, indicating that those who fundamentally disagree may need to reconsider their position within the company.

Telegraph deal adds pressure

The row comes as Axel Springer expands its international portfolio, including its planned takeover of The Daily Telegraph. The move has intensified debate about whether the group’s stated values could influence editorial direction across its titles.

Some journalists are worried this could affect reporting on major global issues, including the Gaza conflict, which is being looked at by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He has also indicated he will continue contributing opinion pieces.

Previous remarks add to controversy

The latest criticism follows earlier scrutiny of Dopfner’s public statements, including a previously reported email published by Die Zeit in which he used the phrase “Zionism uber alles”, widely regarded as contentious in Germany due to its historical connotations.