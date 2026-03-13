Hyderabad witnesses intense heat ahead of thunderstorm, IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Ahead of the thunderstorm forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the residents of Hyderabad are witnessing intense heat.

A few areas in the city witnessed maximum temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius on Friday, March 13.

Intense heat in Telangana

Not only Hyderabad but other districts of Telangana also witnessed intense heat today.

In north and east Telangana, the temperature reached as high as 40–41 degrees Celsius.

SOARING HEAT ACROSS TELANGANA 🥵🔥



Just before a mega thunderstorm event, the heat is just getting crazy in Telangana with 40-41°C in North, East Telangana districts today



Even Hyderabad is under INTENSE HEAT at 38°C at few parts this afternoon



Stay hydrated, plan… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 13, 2026

However, from Sunday, various districts of Telangana including Hyderabad are going to witness thunderstorms.

IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm forecast

In view of the expected thunderstorms, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the state from March 15 to 19.

On the other hand, a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, predicted thunderstorms across Telangana during March 16–23.

According to the weather enthusiast, a severe thunderstorm is expected across the state, which will begin in north and central Telangana.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING ⚠️⛈️



I'm repeating again, from March 15, very intense thunderstorms ahead in Telangana starting with North, Central TG



From March 16/17, entire Telangana will be under wrath of SEVERE THUNDERSTORM and HAILSTORMS with gusty winds



Requesting farmers… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 11, 2026

“It’s going to be a prolonged active rain spell for various parts of Telangana during these days,” the weather enthusiast added.

The weather department has also forecast hazy conditions till March 15.

In view of the IMD forecasted thunderstorms in various districts including Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly next week.