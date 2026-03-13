Hyderabad witnesses intense heat ahead of thunderstorm, IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Ahead of the thunderstorm forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the residents of Hyderabad are witnessing intense heat.
A few areas in the city witnessed maximum temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius on Friday, March 13.
Intense heat in Telangana
Not only Hyderabad but other districts of Telangana also witnessed intense heat today.
In north and east Telangana, the temperature reached as high as 40–41 degrees Celsius.
However, from Sunday, various districts of Telangana including Hyderabad are going to witness thunderstorms.
IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm forecast
In view of the expected thunderstorms, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the state from March 15 to 19.
On the other hand, a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, predicted thunderstorms across Telangana during March 16–23.
According to the weather enthusiast, a severe thunderstorm is expected across the state, which will begin in north and central Telangana.
“It’s going to be a prolonged active rain spell for various parts of Telangana during these days,” the weather enthusiast added.
The weather department has also forecast hazy conditions till March 15.
In view of the IMD forecasted thunderstorms in various districts including Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly next week.