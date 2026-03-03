Is Hania and Bilal’s Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu banned?

Hyderabad: Fans of the ongoing Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu are expressing strong disappointment after the latest episode failed to air last week. The frustration had already been building when the makers announced a schedule change, reducing the show from two episodes a week to just one. Under the new plan, no episode is aired on Friday, with only a Saturday telecast during Ramzan.

The drama stars Hania Aamir as Dr Ayra and Bilal Abbas Khan as Kamyaar. Earlier, the writer had confirmed that only 6 episodes are left and the series was meant to conclude in the third week of February. However, delays and what viewers describe as unnecessary dragging have already left fans upset. The absence of a new episode last week further intensified their anger.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu ban rumours

This situation sparked rumours online suggesting that the drama had been banned and that no further episodes would be aired. The speculation shocked fans, who feared an abrupt end to the show. However, the official Instagram page of Six Sigma Plus quickly addressed the claims and dismissed them.

The production house shared a post stating, “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is not banned!” and added in the caption, “Not everything you read online is true. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is NOT banned. Stay informed, not misled.” The clarification brought some relief to viewers, though many remain unhappy with the lack of communication regarding the missed episode.

Several fans have taken to social media demanding an explanation from the makers, calling the sudden break “disrespectful” to the audience.

Why Episode 32 was not aired

Reports suggest that the makers decided to slow down the show due to Ramzan, as television ratings are believed to drop during the holy month. The team reportedly wants the drama to conclude after Eid, pushing the expected ending to after March 19.

Pakistani entertainment portals have confirmed that the next episode is now scheduled to air on Saturday, March 7.