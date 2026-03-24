Mumbai: Rapper Badshah is back in the headlines, but this time for his personal life. Days after being embroiled in controversy over a song, latest buzz has it that the artist has tied the knot with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi. For the unversed, this is his second marriage.

The buzz began after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of pictures on Instagram, hinting at a wedding ceremony. The photos show Badshah and Isha participating in traditional rituals in the presence of close family members. While the rapper is seen dressed in a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, Isha appears in a red salwar kameez. In some images, the two are also seen wearing garlands, smiling and posing together. The post was captioned, “God bless you.”

However, neither Badshah nor Isha has officially confirmed the marriage so far.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is an Indian actress and model known for her work primarily in Punjabi cinema. She began her journey in the entertainment industry with a small role in Jatt & Juliet before making her official acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013) alongside Sippy Gill. Over the years, she has featured in several popular Punjabi films such as Happy Go Lucky, Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt, and Ardaas, where she gained recognition for her screen presence and performances. She also expanded her career into Bollywood with a role in Nawabzaade, sharing screen space with Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande.

Apart from films, Isha has built a strong presence in the modeling world and has appeared in numerous Punjabi music videos, further establishing her popularity. She has also been in the spotlight for her reported relationship with Badshah, with rumours dating back to 2021. The two were reportedly introduced through mutual friends and bonded over their shared interests in music and films, and have since been spotted together at several public events, including Karan Aujla’s album launch.

Badshah’s first marriage

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The couple parted ways in 2020. Speaking about their separation in an earlier podcast appearance, the rapper revealed that despite trying their best, they decided to separate as their relationship was not healthy for their child. He also shared that his daughter currently lives in London, and he does not get to meet her often.