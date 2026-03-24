Mumbai: Rapper Badshah has once again grabbed headlines, but this time for his personal life. In a surprising turn of events, the singer may has secretly tied the knot with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi.

From garland exchanges to candid moments, the visuals have left fans both excited and curious. Adding fuel to the speculation, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared glimpses from the ceremony on Instagram, even seemingly confirming the union through her posts. However, it is important to note that neither Badshah nor Isha has officially confirmed the marriage so far.

As the rumours continue to spread, Isha Rikhi has been trending online, with fans eager to know more about her.

Everything about Isha Rikhi

A known face in Punjabi cinema, Isha Rikhi began her journey with a small role in Jatt & Juliet before making her debut in Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013). She later appeared in films such as Happy Go Lucky, Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt, and Ardaas, earning recognition for her performances. She also ventured into Bollywood with Nawabzaade, alongside Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande, and has featured in several popular Punjabi music videos.

Isha completed her schooling at Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh and went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree from Panjab University. She began her career in modelling at a young age while still in Class 12, featuring in several brand advertisements before making her film debut in 2013.

Isha Rikhi has 1.1M followers on Instagram.

Check out her photos that are going viral.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s love story

Interestingly, rumours about Badshah and Isha’s relationship are not new. Reports suggested that the two had been dating since 2021 after meeting at a mutual friend’s party. Over the years, they have been spotted together at various events, sparking constant speculation about their relationship.

Badshah’s first wife

For the unversed, Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The couple, who share a daughter, parted ways in 2020. Jasmine was born and raised in London and has always been away from the limelight. With the latest developments, fans are now eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the couple.