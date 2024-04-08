T-series buys Pushpa 2’s Hindi satellite rights for Rs…

Hyderabad: The much-awaited teaser of “Pushpa 2: The Rule” was unveiled today, on the birthday of lead star Allu Arjun on April 8. The teaser, a visual treat for fans, has sparked excitement and anticipation for the upcoming sequel to “Pushpa: The Rise”.

Directed by Sukumar and made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been generating immense buzz, thanks to its spectacular visuals and gripping storyline. The teaser has left the audience craving for more.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Satellite TV Rights

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” has also been making headlines for its lucrative deals in the entertainment industry. As per ETimes, T-Series, the renowned music label and film production company, has secured the world language music rights and Hindi satellite TV rights for a staggering Rs 60 crores.

While the Telugu satellite rights have been reportedly acquired by Star Maa, the price remains undisclosed. However, it is evident that the film’s popularity has led to significant investments from various platforms.

Netflix, a major player in the digital streaming space, has reportedly offered a whopping Rs 100 crores for the OTT rights of “Pushpa 2: The Rule”. This substantial deal underscores the film’s immense appeal even before its theatrical release.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.