Areas concentrated with Urban Heat Islands in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A research has found that Urban Heat Islands are concentrated in a few areas in Hyderabad.

According to Hyderabad Urban Lab’s research intern Sabarinath, these areas are concentrated in the northwestern, western, southern, and southeastern regions of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Hyderabad areas with the highest Urban Heat Islands

In the northwestern areas, they are located in Patancheruvu and Bandlaguda wards, while in the western area, they are located in the Gachibowli ward.

The Urban Heat Islands (UHIs) are also concentrated in the Mailardevpally ward of the southern region and BN Reddy Nagar, Hayathnagar, and Mansoorabad wards of the southeastern regions of the GHMC.

They are identified based on the analysis of March 2024 data.

What are UHIs?

They are the metropolitan areas whose Land Surface Temperatures (LST) are higher compared to the surrounding areas.

In the city, they are created due to urbanization and anthropogenic activities such as dense urban living without green spaces.

Due to the increase in Urban Heat Islands, it is contributing to the rising temperatures in Hyderabad.

Yesterday, Hyderabad recorded its highest maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Khairatabad.