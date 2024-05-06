Hyderabad cop attends birthday party on Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, faces heat

Hyderabad: Inspector of Madhapur Police, G. Mallesh, landed into controversy after he attended his friend’s birthday party on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Hyderabad.

After a photograph of the birthday celebrations went viral on social media, Madhapur DCP, G. Vineeth, decided to order a probe.

Public warned against celebrating birthdays on Durgam Cheruvu bridge

Recently, Madhapur Police warned the public from celebrating birthdays on the bridge. They also declared that a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed on violators.

The ban on celebrations on the bridge was imposed to avoid heavy traffic jams that occur due to the parking of vehicles on the main road.

When the photograph of the inspector attending his friend’s birthday party on Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu bridge went viral on social media, people started wondering whether the rule was only meant for the general public.

Following the controversy over the birthday party, the inspector of police clarified that the celebration took place on the footpath of the bridge and not on the main road.

Although the celebration took place on the footpath, the DCP believes that being a CI, he should have been doubly cautious.

As per the DCP, at least disciplinary action will be taken against the inspector.