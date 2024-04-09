Obstructing traffic on Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Bridge to attract fine

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police has decided to levy heavy fines for obstructing traffic on Durgam Cheruvu Bridge in Hyderabad.

Taking selfies or celebrating birthdays on the bridge will also attract a fine of Rs. 1000.

Rs 1000 fine for obstructing traffic on Durgam Cherruvu Bridge. The enforcement is taken up by @CYBTRAFFIC after a youth died when a vehicle rammed into him, while he was taking a selfie on the bridge.



No birthday celebrations are allowed on the bridge.

Man killed by car on Durgam Cheruvu bridge in Hyderabad

The decision was taken after a speeding car killed a man who was taking a selfie with his friends on the bridge on Friday night.

The individual who lost his life in the tragic incident was identified as S Anil Kumar, aged 27, who was accompanied by his friend K Ajay, aged 25, and was taking a selfie on the bridge when a speeding car hit them.

The police registered a case under Sections 304(A) and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating.

As the bridge has become a popular spot, many people recklessly park their vehicles to take selfies.

Popular tourist spot in Hyderabad

Situated near Inorbit Mall at Hyderabad’s Madhapur, the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has become a popular tourist attraction since its opening.

Linking Jubilee Hills and the Financial District, the bridge has 13 cables on each side of its pillars and offers picturesque views.

Along with the scenic views, visitors can also enjoy boating facilities and the Floating Restaurant, which adds to the attraction.