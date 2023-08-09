Parking on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad can lead to hefty fine

Cops encouraged public to report illegal parking on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 9th August 2023 11:12 am IST
Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in hyderabad
Hyderabad: The iconic Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad has become a popular spot for many people to click selfies but reckless vehicle parking has led to frequent traffic jams.

In response, the police recently decided to take strict action against traffic violators by imposing hefty fines.

Cops encourage public to report illegal parking

On Tuesday, the Cyberabad Traffic Police urged commuters not to park vehicles on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad. The cops have also warned of hefty fines against violators. They also encouraged the public to report illegal parking on WhatsApp number 9490617346.

Earlier, police patrols have been increased on the bridge, particularly after sunset and on weekends, to prevent unauthorized parking and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed on the bridge to monitor the situation in real-time.

Situated near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur, the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has become a popular tourist attraction since its opening.

Linking Jubilee Hills and the Financial District, the bridge has 13 cables on each side of its pillars and offers picturesque views.

Along with the scenic views, visitors can also enjoy boating facilities and the Floating Restaurant, which adds to the attraction.

