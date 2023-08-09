Parking on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad can lead to hefty fine

Hyderabad: The iconic Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad has become a popular spot for many people to click selfies but reckless vehicle parking has led to frequent traffic jams.

In response, the police recently decided to take strict action against traffic violators by imposing hefty fines.

Cops encourage public to report illegal parking

On Tuesday, the Cyberabad Traffic Police urged commuters not to park vehicles on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad. The cops have also warned of hefty fines against violators. They also encouraged the public to report illegal parking on WhatsApp number 9490617346.

Traffic movement on the Cable bridge is smooth.



We request commuters not to park vehicles on carriageway which obstructs traffic flow.

If any are found parking illegally on the bridge will attract a hefty penalty.

Public can also report these issues through WhatsApp 9490617346. pic.twitter.com/UZiy5MjMQd — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) August 8, 2023

Earlier, police patrols have been increased on the bridge, particularly after sunset and on weekends, to prevent unauthorized parking and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed on the bridge to monitor the situation in real-time.

Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge becomes popular tourist spot in Hyderabad

Situated near Inorbit Mall at Madhapur, the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge has become a popular tourist attraction since its opening.

Linking Jubilee Hills and the Financial District, the bridge has 13 cables on each side of its pillars and offers picturesque views.

Along with the scenic views, visitors can also enjoy boating facilities and the Floating Restaurant, which adds to the attraction.