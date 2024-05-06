Watch: Rainfall hits Telangana; IMD Hyderabad forecasts more downpours today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast has proven accurate as some districts of Telangana received rainfall yesterday, bringing relief from the soaring temperatures.

According to the forecast, the rainfall will continue until May 9, with heavy rainfall expected tomorrow.

Khammam, other districts receive downpours yesterday

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Suryapet, Peddapalli, Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mulugu, Rangareddy, and other districts received rainfall.

Today, various districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall, as forecasted by IMD Hyderabad.

However, Hyderabad is expected to receive downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall in Telangana to bring down mercury, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

The weather department has forecasted that the rainfall will lower temperatures to as low as 36 degrees Celsius in most parts of the State.

Yesterday, however, the temperature in the state crossed 47 degrees Celsius, with the highest maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees recorded in Jagtial district.

It remains to be seen how much respite the IMD Hyderabad forecasted rainfall will provide to the residents of the state.