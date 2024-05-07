‘Over 10k died due to Covishield vaccine’: AIM demands probe

Hyderabad: Expressing deep concerns over the safety of the Covishield vaccine, the Awaken India Movement (AIM) highlighted recent developments where AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company acknowledged Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) as a side effect in UK courts.

Saraswati Kavula of AIM, along with supporting professors and doctors, addressed the media on Monday, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation into the side effects of Covishield and other Covid vaccines approved under Emergency Use Authorisation without completing clinical trials.

Despite repeated requests, the government has not initiated an investigation into the reported deaths and adverse effects of vaccination. According to AIM’s data, there have been 10,273 deaths, including 186 deaths of children, by 2023 due to Covid vaccines.

AIM has been advocating for various measures, including providing compensation to vaccine victims, establishing fast-track courts, implementing active surveillance and monitoring mechanisms, reviewing the scientific basis of Covid vaccines, and auditing their commercialization.

Saraswati Kavula highlighted the need for holding officials accountable for misleading the Indian population into taking Covid vaccines, which allegedly resulted in widespread deaths and injuries.