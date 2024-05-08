Met Gala: Hyderabad's Sudha Reddy wears multicrore dress worth Rs...

Hyderabad: Sudha Reddy, a Hyderabad-based billionaire businesswoman, made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2024. This prestigious event, known for its showcase of celebrities and bold fashion, took place in New York on a Monday evening. Among the glittering attendees was Sudha Reddy, who turned heads with her opulent outfit and exquisite jewelry.

Sudha Reddy’s Expensive Met Gala Gown

Sudha, who is often referred to as the “Queen Bee of Hyderabad” as per reports, graced the event in an ivory silk gown designed by Tarun Tahiliani, which was brought to life by over 80 artists, investing 4,500 hours of meticulous craftsmanship.

The gown itself is estimated to have cost a staggering Rs 83 crore, according to a report in DNA. Its design and attention to detail truly set it apart.

The Jewelry

The centerpiece of Sudha Reddy’s ensemble was undoubtedly the ‘Amore Eterno’ necklace, a stunning piece from her collection. This exquisite necklace was adorned with 25 exceptional solitaires, totaling over 180 carats. Imagine the brilliance and sparkle of those diamonds against the backdrop of her elegant gown!

But that’s not all. Sudha also wore a heirloom necklace comprising 30 solitaire diamonds, adding to the overall dazzle of her look. In total, she flaunted more than 200 carats of diamonds on the red carpet.

This isn’t the first time that Sudha Reddy has graced this prestigious international fashion event. She made her debut at the Met Gala 2021, in a haute couture gown by ace designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, it was the second time the businesswoman attended the Met Gala on May 6th, 2024.