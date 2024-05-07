IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall, dip in temperature in Telangana today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall and a decline in temperature in Telangana today.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., are expected not only today but until May 11 across the state.

Hyderabad witnesses rainfall

Hyderabad has already begun witnessing downpours and a drop in temperature since early this morning. As per IMD Hyderabad, more rainfall will occur during the day.

Just pouring here at Dilsukhnagar 😍🌧️ pic.twitter.com/AFWMRvxtL6 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 6, 2024

Apart from Hyderabad, almost all districts of Telangana are going to see rainfall today, with some districts possibly experiencing heavy rainfall.

IMD Hyderabad forecasted dip in temperature

In anticipation of the rainfall, the weather department has forecasted a dip in the maximum temperature in various districts across Telangana, with temperatures likely to decline as low as 36 degrees Celsius.

However, according to data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) from yesterday, the highest temperature, i.e., 46.8 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Jagtial. In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature, i.e., 43.4 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Shaikpet.

It remains to be seen how much relief the forecasted rainfall from IMD Hyderabad is likely to bring to the residents of Telangana by reducing the temperature.