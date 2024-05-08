Rainfall throws life out of gear; IMD Hyderabad forecasts more downpours today

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast proved accurate as the city received rainfall yesterday. Though the rainfall brought relief from the soaring temperatures, it threw normal life out of gear.

The weather department has forecasted more downpours today in the city and other districts of the state.

Yesterday, Hyderabad received an average rainfall of 34 mm till 9 pm. The maximum rainfall intensity recorded at Miyapur, and Chandanagar circle was 133.5 mm.

7 killed after wall collapses in Hyderabad

As many as seven persons, including a four-year-old child, were killed when a retaining wall at an under-construction apartment came crashing down due to heavy rains in the Bachupally area here, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall, dip in temperature in Telangana today

According to Bachupally police, the deceased were migrant workers who belonged to Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and the incident happened on Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain lashed the city and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday, throwing life out of gear in some parts.

Many places in the city witnessed waterlogging leading to traffic blocks.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rainfall till May 12

The department has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till Sunday, May 12.

Today, all districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall. On May 9, all districts except Mulugu, Mahabubabad, B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Narayanpet, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal are expected to receive downpours.

On May 11, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, and Nagarkurnool are going to witness rainfall.

On Sunday, northern districts of Telangana including Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Sangareddy, Medak, and Vikarabad are going to witness rainfall.

Temperature declined

Due to the rainfall, the maximum temperature in the city declined to as low as 32.5 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Bhadradri.

In Hyderabad too, the maximum temperature declined to as low as 38.7 degrees Celsius.

It is expected that the rainfall in the next few days forecasted by IMD Hyderabad will bring the temperature further down.