Dead fish spotted in Dubai water channels, municipality clarifies

Dubai Municipality on Friday, April 26, clarified that the fish deaths spotted in some of Dubai’s water channels are a normal natural phenomenon.
This is in response to social media users who claimed to have spotted numerous dead fish around the emirate’s water channels.
Taking to X, the municipality said this happens due to weather changes and rising sea surface temperatures.
To manage the situation, specialised teams have been deployed to remove the dead fish, ensuring public safety.
On Tuesday, April 16, UAE experienced its highest rainfall in 75 years, causing extensive damage to homes, flooding, and widespread travel disruption.
At least three people were killed in the heavy rainfall that severely impacted the country.