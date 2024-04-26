Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt honoured with UAE golden visa

Pakistani celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are the latest celebrities to be honoured with a United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa.

Aiman and Muneeb expressed their gratitude towards the country for the “honour and privilege” bestowed on them.

Taking to Instagram, Aiman posted a photo of herself receiving the honor and captioned it saying, “Thank you Dubai for unforgettable memories and the warm hospitality. Grateful to Dubai Government and @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1 @gdrfadubai #GoldenVisa #Dubai.”

Similarly, Muneeb expressed his profound gratitude and emphasized the unique bond he has with the city on Instagram.

“From unforgettable vacations to productive work trips, Dubai holds a special place in my heart. Grateful for the welcoming atmosphere and endless opportunities. #GoldenVisa #Dubai @gdrfadubai Thankyou Dubai Government. @muhammadmoazzamqureshi1,” Muneeb wrote in a post.

Pakistani singer and actor Fakhr-e-Alam was the first Pakistani to receive the golden visa in June 2022, with subsequent recipients including Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, Ayesha Omer, Imran Abbas, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Laiba Khan, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan and more.

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland. These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.