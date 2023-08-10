Pakistani actress Saba Qamar honoured with UAE’s golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Renowned Pakistani film and television actress, Saba Qamar, is the latest celebrity to be honoured with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10-year golden visa.

The Thrity-nine-year-old actress was handed over the visa by officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA).

Qamar expressed her gratitude to the Dubai government for awarding them the golden visa

“I want to thank the amazing government of UAE for honouring me with the Golden Visa, can’t thank you guys enough for opening your home to me. This entire process wouldn’t have been possible without the help of @gcclegalconsultants, you guys have been a great support. Lots & lots of love your way!,” the actress wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, August 8.

The actress shared an enchanting series of photos featuring the flags of both Pakistan and the UAE, symbolizing the cherished relationship between the two countries.

Check out the photos below

Pakistani singer and actor Fakhr-e-Alam was the first Pakistani to receive the golden visa in June 2022, with subsequent recipients including Javed Sheikh, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Humayun Saeed, Sana Javed, Umair Jaswal, Junaid Khan, Ayesha Omer, Imran Abbas, Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Laiba Khan, Maya Ali, and more.

Qamar has done many hit projects in the industry such as Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.

UAE’s golden visa

The golden visa was introduced by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor and with 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

These visas are issued for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.

The visa is open to investors, entrepreneurs, extraordinary talents and researchers in many disciplines of technology and knowledge, as well as extraordinary students.