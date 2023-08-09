Dubai Taxi is hiring; know salaries, eligibility & more

Abu Dhabi: If you’re looking for a job in the transportation sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), there’s an opportunity for you.

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced walk-in interviews to hire for several positions.

Here are the job vacancy details

Position— Limousine drivers (male)

For those interested in the position of a limousine driver, DTC offers a monthly income of more than Dirhams 7,000 (Rs 1,57,848).

Applicants must have at least two years of driving experience and possess a valid driving license from their home country, the UAE or any GCC country.

Position— School bus driver (male)

Applicants for school bus drivers, who must be between the ages of 23 and 45, can expect a salary of Dirhams 2,700 (Rs 60,881) per month.

They must also hold UAE heavy vehicle driving license number 6.

Position— Bus supervisors/attendants (female)

The company is also looking for female candidates between the ages of 23 and 45 for the positions of Bus Supervisor and Escort.

Those who are selected can expect a salary ranging from Dirhams 1,500 to 1,800 (Rs 33,822 to 40,587) per month, along with additional benefits.

Applicants interested in the jobs can walk in on Friday, August 11, from 7 am to 11 am at the Privilege Labor Recruitment, Office M-11, Abu Hail Centre, Deira, Dubai.