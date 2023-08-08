Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi man in UAE wins Rs 16 lakh

A 42-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate from Hyderabad won the grand prize of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,75,941) in the latest Emirates Draw.

The winner Abdul Hameed bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Abdul Hameed who works as a storekeeper, has been living in UAE since his early 20s, dreaming of a better life.

“It is my dream to bring my daughters and wife to the UAE, for that purpose, I am playing Emirates Draw loyally every week,” Abdul Hameed quoted by Gulf News.

After a financial struggle, Hameed found relief with Emirates Draw. His ultimate dream is to win the Dh 100 million Grand Prize and raise funds for women’s empowerment.

Along with Abdul Hameed, an Egyptian expat Gaser Ahmedali won the second prize of Dh 250,000 in the Emirates Draw.