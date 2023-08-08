Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi man in UAE wins Rs 16 lakh

After a financial struggle, Hameed found relief with Emirates Draw. His ultimate dream is to win the Dh 100 million Grand Prize and raise funds for women's empowerment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 8th August 2023 6:07 pm IST
Abdul Hameed from Hyderabad has left India in early 20's for better life.

A 42-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate from Hyderabad won the grand prize of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,75,941) in the latest Emirates Draw.

The winner Abdul Hameed bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Abdul Hameed who works as a storekeeper, has been living in UAE since his early 20s, dreaming of a better life.

“It is my dream to bring my daughters and wife to the UAE, for that purpose, I am playing Emirates Draw loyally every week,” Abdul Hameed quoted by Gulf News.

After a financial struggle, Hameed found relief with Emirates Draw. His ultimate dream is to win the Dh 100 million Grand Prize and raise funds for women’s empowerment.

Along with Abdul Hameed, an Egyptian expat Gaser Ahmedali won the second prize of Dh 250,000 in the Emirates Draw.

