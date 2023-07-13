Emirates Draw: 36-yr-old Indian welder from Kerala wins Rs 16 lakh

Abu Dhabi: A 36-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expatriate from Kerala won the grand prize of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,75,941) in the latest Emirates Draw.

The winner Rakesh Kepparambath bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Rakesh, who works as a welder, is delighted to win the draw.

“Ever since knowing of my win, I have been calculating my finances to speed up the reunion with my family here in the UAE. This amazing win has surprised me, bringing great relief and answers to the prayers I did every night before going to sleep for my family,” Rakesh told Gulf News.

Apart from Indian welder, Hany Salem, an IT professional from Egypt won Dirhams 50,000 (Rs 11,17,461) in FAST5.

Another winner, Jacob Kwame Sabbah, a machine operator from Ghana, won Dirhams 30,000 (Rs 6,70,541) in Emirates Draw EASY6.

About Emirates draw

Emirates Draw provides participants with the opportunity to play three games every week. Its MEGA7 offers a grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,23,50,91,617) the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. EASY6, a simple weekly draw, offers a grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (33,52,73,423).

FAST5 offers the fastest route to winning Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5,58,789) every month for 25 years with a single Dirhams 25 (Rs 558) ticket.

Participants can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available in both Android and Apple stores.

Upcoming games will be broadcast live across the digital platforms of the Emirates Airline Draw, YouTube, Facebook and the official website.