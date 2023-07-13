Scam Alert: Riyadh Air warns against fake job posts

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s new airline, Riyadh Air, has warned job seekers about fake job websites trying to scam unsuspecting applicants.

The airline encouraged potential candidates to only engage with official channels for job applications and to be aware that these channels will never ask for money or personal banking information.

In a statement on social media, Riyadh Air said, “We are grateful and excited by the overwhelming number of applicants interested in joining our team since we officially launched.”

“It has come to our attention that there have been fraudulent websites or links that ask individuals to pay monetary fees when applying for jobs at Riyadh Air through unofficial channels or websites,” it adds.

The new airline added, “At this exciting time, we wanted to remind interested applicants that Riyadh Air will only engage with potential applicants through our official channels and that Riyadh Air would never request any payments or personal bank details during the application process.”

In March, Riyadh Air was launched by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) with its centre of operations at King Salman Airport.

The airline, which operates from Riyadh, aims to connect millions of leisure and business travellers to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030.

The Kingdom’s new airline, set to take off in 2025, has launched a recruitment drive to bring on board pilots, cabin crew and other administrative staff.

In the process, the PIF-owned airline will create more than 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Riyadh Air’s website currently advertises positions

Pilots

Captains

Cabin crew

Director of loyalty strategy

Interior design manager

Fleet technical services manager

Director of digital experience