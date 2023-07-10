Jobs in Saudi: Riyadh Air is hiring; check details here

Riyadh: If you’re looking for a job in the aviation sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), here is an opportunity for you.

Saudi Arabia’s new airline, Riyadh Air, is recruiting experienced pilots to operate their brand-new aircraft.

In March, Riyadh Air was launched by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) with its centre of operations at King Salman Airport.

It is set to launch commercial flights by early 2025 targeting 100 international destinations and around 100 million passengers.

Riyadh-based airline plans to hire 700 pilots, trained to fly the Boeing 787-9 or the Boeing 777 aircraft, in the next three years.

Interested candidates who want to avail the opportunity can apply online at the Riyadh Air website. The interview process will start in September 2023, and the airline will start the formal induction of people in January 2024.

Job Requirements

To join Riyadh Air, you will need to have

Minimum of 1500 hours recent time on a modern Airbus or Boeing aircraft.

Flown at least 150 hours as a First Officer or Captain in the last 12 months at the time of joining

A valid ICAO ATPL with an unrestricted class one medical

Fluency in English, equivalent to ICAO English level 5 or above