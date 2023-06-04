Check out the first images of Riyadh Air livery design

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s new airline, Riyadh Air, unveiled on Sunday the first images of the livery design on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The airline described it as “a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance.”

Riyadh Air livery consists of a purple fuselage with the tail covered in light blue paint, on which the RX logo is applied. At the front of the fuselage, the title of the airline is displayed in English and Arabic, accompanied by the flag of Saudi Arabia, as on the Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV) livery.

Here is the first look

Photo: Riyadh Air

It released a video on social media on Sunday illustrating its livery.

“Riyadh Air visual identity is inspired by lavendar fields that carpet the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the shades of indigo that paint Riyadh sky at dusk,” airline captioned the post.

“I honestly believe that this will surprise a lot of people. This is super-sophisticated, this is elegant, this glamorous, that is a modernistic twist, and this is a statement of visual identity that means we will put a brand story to this.” ”We are not going to go for one livery, we are actually going to go for two. Riyadh Air plans to release its second livery later this year.” Speaking to FlightGlobal on Sunday at the IATA AGM in Istanbul, Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas said.

Riyadh Air also disclosed that it has secured the ‘RX’ airline designator code from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). ”We wanted something that had a sense of modernism and a digital twist to it,” Douglas said.

Operations are scheduled to begin in early 2025. In March, the airline ordered 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and is widely expected to order up to 150 Boeing 737 Max aircraft soon.

More about Riyadh Air

The official announcement of the launch of Riyadh Air was made in March by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Investment Fund.

The airline aims to launch flights to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030 while providing exceptional levels of integrated services.

The new airline is expected to contribute to the growth of the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product by up to 75 billion riyals and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs. The company also intends to transport up to five million tonnes of cargo annually.

The city of Riyadh will be the main centre of the company’s operations and the starting point for its flights. The company will seek to own an advanced aircraft fleet according to the latest modern technologies and adopt the best internationally approved standards of sustainability and safety.