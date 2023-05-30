Boeing in talks to sell 150 aircraft to Riyadh Air

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing is in talks to sell at least 150 737 MAX aircraft to the new “Riyadh Air”, as it will be its second major deal in Saudi Arabia during 2023, local media reported.

The new airline, owned by the Saudi sovereign fund, is seeking to buy about 300-400 single-aisle aircraft, including other options.

Boomberg cited source, the talks are complex, as the timing and structure of the aircraft are subject to constant change, and Airbus SE can claim part of the deal.

The sources pointed out that “Boeing” is working to exploit the advantages available to it, because “Airbus” has a small number of delivery requests available for its “A321neo” aircraft until before 2029.

The second big victory of its kind will give Boeing an advantage in a Gulf market poised for growth.

The previous deal included Boeing’s largest aircraft, the 787 Dreamliner, to handle long-haul flights for Riyadh Airlines.

Riyadh Air was officially unveiled in March, as part of Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s initiative to make the Saudi economy less dependent on oil, as the crown prince has ambitions to turn Riyadh into a strong business centre and compete with the largest Gulf airlines in the global air transport market.

The Saudi Arabian airline now mostly serves the Jeddah and Haj season aviation markets. It aims to connect more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030.