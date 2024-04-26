UAE unveils first vertiport for electric flying taxis

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirate’s first operational vertiport for vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs) was unveiled at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

This came after General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) anounced granting the operational approval for the country’s first vertiport during a panel discussion at DRIFTx event on Thursday, April 25.

During the event, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with the UAE’s GCAA and Abu Dhabi Mobility, unveiled the country’s first operational vertiport.

The temporary vertiport facility has been constructed in line with the most recent industry standards and regulations set by the GCAA.

By 2026, the emirate aims to become a leading global hub for eVTOLs.

AD Mobility will oversee Abu Dhabi’s advanced air mobility sector regulation, ensuring safety and compliance.

“This bespoke regulation covers design, operations and certification provisions for vertiports on land and in sea, demonstrating commitment to fostering innovation while prioritizing safety and regulatory compliance in the rapidly evolving aviation landscape,” said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA.

Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of AD Mobility, underlined that more vertiports will be set up in strategic locations across Abu Dhabi, including major business hubs and tourism destinations.

“Once complete, the vertiport network will be a key enabler of Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster. Centred in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, it provides state-of-the-art facilities and value-add services within an enabling regulatory environment for companies developing advanced technologies across air, land, and sea mobility applications. This is an exciting time for mobility in Abu Dhabi.”