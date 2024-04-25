UAE’s first vertiport gets green light for operations

This approval by the GCAA marks a significant milestone in the UAE's pursuit of innovative transportation solutions.

Published: 25th April 2024
A vertiport connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi has been planned. Photo: Archer Aviation

United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted operational approval for the country’s first vertiport. The port is a specific area that facilitates the landing and take-off of eVTOL aircraft during flight operations.

The announcement was made during the “Drift X” event held at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, April 25.

This approval by the GCAA marks a significant milestone in the UAE’s pursuit of innovative transportation solutions and underscores its commitment to advancing autonomous technologies in the transport industry, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The vertiport will serve as a focal point for showcasing the latest advancements in autonomous transportation.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “It underscores our proactive approach to publishing supporting national regulations and laying the groundwork for vertiports’ safe and efficient integration into our urban infrastructure.

“This milestone represents a first step towards unlocking the full potential of advanced air mobility and fostering innovation in the transport industry.”

ADIO Director-General Badr Al-Olama praised the GCAA for its role in developing standards for the advanced mobility sector, aiming to position Abu Dhabi as the capital for smart and autonomous mobility solutions.

