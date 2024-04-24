Watch: World’s 1st healthy living island in Abu Dhabi on the cards

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer IMKAN in partnership with world-renowned SHA Wellness Clinic, has announced the launch of SHA Residence Emirates, the world’s first healthy living island.

It is located in AlJurf, approximately halfway between Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

SHA Residences Emirates, a private island, is a significant development featuring beachfront residences, an award-winning SHA Wellness Clinic, a health resort, and multiple pavilions for health and wellbeing.

The urban retreat is being designed with lush gardens, pristine beaches, and a breathtaking coastline.

The private island, exclusively for residents and guests, features 86 villas, 49 apartments, and 2 penthouses with beach access, onsite amenities, and dedicated pavilions.

The residences are designed for maximum space, featuring spacious bedrooms, en suite bathrooms, innovative layouts, and stunning waterfront views.

The “healthy living” island will be connected via waterways from Abu Dhabi and Dubai, featuring a helipad in addition to its road network.

SHA Residences Emirates offers buyers Beachfront, Shoreline, and Garden Villas with 4-7 bedrooms, designed for comfort and natural surroundings on the island.

Co-Founder and Vice President of SHA Wellness Clinic, Alejandro Bataller said, “As we celebrate 15 years, we are excited to bring the unique SHA Method to the Middle East, making it possible for more people to benefit from our philosophy of integrative health and well-being.”

“We travelled to dozens of locations in search of the perfect natural environment, warm weather and accessibility to create the world’s first fully integrated wellness island and found everything we could imagine and more at the seaside destination of AlJurf.”

“IMKAN and SHA Wellness Clinic have partnered to create a wellness destination in AlJurf, UAE. The goal is to promote health and wellness through a combination of nutrition, treatments, and luxurious surroundings, positioning AlJurf as a leading wellness tourism destination,” IMKAN CEO Suwaidan AlDhaheri said.