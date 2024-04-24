Watch: Middle East’s first Dior spa opens in Dubai, check inside

The spa, which covers 4,305 square feet, will offer three unique treatments.

Watch: Middle East’s first Dior spa opens in Dubai, check inside
Dior/The Lana

The world’s largest and most recognized luxury label, ‘Dior’ recently opened its first-ever spa in Dubai, atop The Lana, a Dorchester Collection hotel. 

The spa located on the 29th floor offers stunning panoramic views of Business Bay, Marasi Marina, and Burj Khalifa.

The 4,305-square-foot facility features five single rooms and one double suite, offering treatments like hydra-facials, cell-regenerating Dior Skin Light LED therapy masks, and Dior micro-abrasion.

Watch the video here

The spa will offer three exclusive treatments: Escale at The Lana, Dior Stone Therapy, and D-Sculpt.

  • Escale, a Japanese ritual, uses stretching and massage to release tension.
  • Dior Stone Therapy, a facial micro-abrasion with stones, harmonises energy flow.
  • D-Sculpt offers firming and slimming properties.

It is also the first to have an Icoone Therapy machine, which uses motorized rollers with micro-points to firm and sculpt the body.

Here’s a look

Photo: Dior/The Lana
Photo: Dior/The Lana
Photo: Dior/The Lana

