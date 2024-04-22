Indian man walks over 1,200 km from Dubai-Riyadh to meet Ronaldo

In a display of exceptional dedication, an Indian man arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh after walking a distance of 1,200 kilometer from Dubai to meet fooball star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Civin KP, originally from Kerala, India, embarked on his journey title “Walking TO DREAM MEET UP CR7”, on March 6. He has completed his journey in 36 days.

He faced numerous challenges and difficulties on his journey, but his passion for Ronaldo fueled him to overcome them.

In an interview with Arabic channel MBC, Civin expressed his admiration and respect for the player, not seeking fame, but simply wanted to take a moment to show his appreciation.

“This is a great effort for me to express my respect to Ronaldo. Meeting him and getting his autograph for just two seconds is a great addition to me and a defining moment in my life.”

Taking to Instagram, Civin posted images of himself at the stadium, sitting on the home team’s bench and walking pitch-side at the 25,000-capacity venue.

“The unexpected moment is always sweeter,” he wrote, “hopefully waiting for more.”

On Monday, Cevin shared a video of catching a glimpse of Ronaldo and wrote, “Everyday goosebumps. Hopefully waiting. Trying hard.”

According to his Instagrm profile, he is a cross country walker and walked 3,200 kilometer in 2021 from Kerala to Kashmir.