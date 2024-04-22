Dubai won’t impose overstay fine on visitors whose flights were cancelled

Residents and visitors in Dubai whose exit flights cancelled due to operational disruptions amid heavy rainfall will not be subject to overstay fines.

In UAE, if you overstay after your grace period is over or visa validity period over, you will have to pay a fine of 50 dirhams per day.

However, call centre executive for the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai clarified that overstay fines were waived for travellers whose exit flights were cancelled between Tuesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 18, Khaleej Times reported.

On Tuesday, April 16, a severe thunderstorm hit UAE, causing heavy rain, property damage, and air travel disruption in Dubai.

The rain was a historic weather event that surpasses anything documented since 1949, before the UAE’s establishment in 1971.

Dubai International Airport’s runway was submerged, causing jets to plowing through the water, and causing hundreds of passengers to wait in terminals.

How to avoid overstay fines in UAE

To avoid accumulating overstay fines and possible complications, it is necessary to adhere to the following guidelines

Be aware of the length of your authorized stay and any associated grace periods. Keep track of the visa expiry date through ICP or the GDRFA websites.

If you want to extend your stay, explore options to renew or extend your visa long before your current visa expires

Plan your departure in advance to ensure you leave the country within the time allowed