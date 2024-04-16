Watch: Dubai Airport runway submerged as heavy rains lash UAE

Dubai: A video clip showing Dubai International Airport (DXB) runway submerged after heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, April 16, went viral on social media platforms.

The video shows planes navigating through water-encircled conditions, highlighting their struggle to navigate the challenging weather conditions.

Meanwhile heavy rains paralyze Dubai airport as UAE, Bahrain, Oman all deal with extreme weather. Footage shows water covering runways, planes sitting in giant puddle:

pic.twitter.com/TD0oI380o5 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 16, 2024

DXB wrote on X, “We are temporarily diverting arriving flights this evening until the weather conditions improve.”

“Departures will continue to operate.”

“Together with our partners, we’re working to restore normal operations and minimise inconvenience to you,” it added.

The airport experienced a 25-minute temporary suspension due to a severe storm, affecting both arrivals and departures.

Dubai faces severe weather conditions, prompting schools and government entities to work remotely and citizens to stay indoors unless in extreme necessity.

Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates experienced flooding, with ankle-deep water at the Dubai Metro station.

Video on social media shows water gushing down from Dubai Mall ceiling, causing damage and some stores closing shutters to contain the damage.

Taking to X, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) posted a map highlighting the most prone areas with yellow, orange and red alerts.