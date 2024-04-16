Watch: Dubai Airport runway submerged as heavy rains lash UAE

DXB has announced that flights will be temporarily rescheduled until the weather conditions improve.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 17th April 2024 12:25 am IST
Photo: Screengrab/X

Dubai: A video clip showing Dubai International Airport (DXB) runway submerged after heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, April 16, went viral on social media platforms.

The video shows planes navigating through water-encircled conditions, highlighting their struggle to navigate the challenging weather conditions.

Watch the video here

DXB wrote on X, “We are temporarily diverting arriving flights this evening until the weather conditions improve.”

“Departures will continue to operate.”

“Together with our partners, we’re working to restore normal operations and minimise inconvenience to you,” it added.

The airport experienced a 25-minute temporary suspension due to a severe storm, affecting both arrivals and departures.

Dubai faces severe weather conditions, prompting schools and government entities to work remotely and citizens to stay indoors unless in extreme necessity.

Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates experienced flooding, with ankle-deep water at the Dubai Metro station.

Video on social media shows water gushing down from Dubai Mall ceiling, causing damage and some stores closing shutters to contain the damage.

Watch the video of Dubai Mall

Taking to X, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) posted a map highlighting the most prone areas with yellow, orange and red alerts.

