Golf ball-sized hailstones, floods hit UAE; 17 flights cancelled

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been experiencing unstable weather conditions, with thunderstorms, giant hailstones, and heavy rainfall affecting various parts of the country.

The National Centre for Meteorology has issued warnings for residents and motorists to exercise caution due to the potential for flash floods and hazardous conditions.

These weather occurrences have also included a lot of lightning strikes, pictures and videos show the breathtaking spectacle of lightning bolts shooting over the skies of the United Arab Emirates.

The storms have also had an impact on sea conditions, with the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea experiencing moderate to rough and very rough conditions, especially with cloud activity on Monday and Tuesday. However, the National Centre for Meteorology has reported that conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

The UAE has been preparing for these weather events, with emergency response teams demonstrating high levels of preparedness to deal with inclement weather.

Private sector companies have been asked to apply safety measures, and residents have been advised to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their belongings.

17 Flights cancelled

Following the inclement weather across the Emirates, Dubai Airports announced on Tuesday morning that there may be some delays in incoming and departing aircraft at Dubai International (DXB), Gulf News reported.

The unfavourable weather has impacted airport operations, resulting in the cancellation of 17 flights and the diversion of 3 flights.

In order to minimize any disturbance to passengers, Dubai Airport is closely collaborating with airlines, control authorities, and other service partners.

Advisory for passengers

Passengers heading to DXB for their flights are advised to take the Dubai Metro where possible, to avoid traffic delays caused by water-logged roads. The Dubai-based carrier, flydubai, confirmed that some flights were cancelled and delayed, and the airline is monitoring the weather conditions closely to ensure the safety of its passengers and crew.

The airport authorities advised passengers to check their flight status with their airlines and allow extra time for travel to the airport due to the weather-related disruptions

