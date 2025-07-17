Indian engineer arrested in Saudi Arabia over ‘fake degree’ from 30 yrs ago

A 66-year-old Indian engineer, who worked in Saudi Arabia three decades ago, has been arrested at a Saudi airport on his return from a Hajj pilgrimage, facing accusations of submitting a forged degree certificate when he first began his employment.

The man had worked in Saudi Arabia for 18 years before returning to India 12 years ago to live with his family. He recently undertook the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina. However, upon his departure, authorities at the airport detained him, informing him of an active case registered 30 years ago regarding an allegedly fake engineering degree certificate he submitted for his job.

Currently in frail health and using a wheelchair, the engineer is now attending investigations in Saudi Arabia and is barred from leaving the country until the process concludes.

According to a report by Andhra Jyothi, he maintains his innocence, stating that he completed his engineering degree in 1990 from a prominent college in Bengaluru, India, and did not engage in any forgery.

However, Saudi officials are asserting that even if the engineering degree itself is authentic, any improper embassy attestation would be considered forgery. They are emphasising that only official attestation procedures are recognised, the report stated.

Further details awaited.