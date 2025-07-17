Hyderabad’s Masab Tank flyover to remain closed partially at night for 6 weeks

Hyderabad: The Masab Tank flyover, which is one of the most crucial traffic routes in Hyderabad, will remain closed partially during nighttime hours for the next six weeks.

During the time when it remains closed, authorities will carry out essential maintenance work. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated the repairs to ensure the structural safety of the 25-year-old flyover.

Maintenance work underway

Inaugurated in 2001 to ease traffic flow towards Mehdipatnam, the Masab Tank flyover requires periodic maintenance to remain operational.

GHMC workers are currently replacing worn-out strip seal joints to prevent water leakage during heavy rains. An official emphasized that the preventive maintenance is absolutely necessary to extend the lifespan of the flyover.

Hyderabad’s Masab Tank flyover closure timing

To balance repair work with commuter convenience, authorities have implemented a phased closure system.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Asifnagar Traffic Inspector S. Koteswar Rao said that one side of the flyover will remain closed from 10:00 pm to 7:00 am for the next six weeks.

Also Read US visa refused over Reddit account; Hyderabad students concerned

During this time, vehicles traveling from Mahavir Hospital towards NMDC should use the service road instead of Masab Tank flyover in Hyderabad. After completing one side, crews will switch to the opposite carriageway.

Stability of flyovers

Meanwhile, the GHMC is going to inspect more than 40 flyovers and bridges in the city to check their stability, TNIE reported.

In order to conduct a detailed investigation, GHMC is going to hire an expert agency. The agency will need to submit a report to the GHMC Commissioner.

Some of the notable flyovers across the city that were constructed 10 years ago are located at Begumpet Airport, CTO Junction Paradise, Harihara Kala Bhavan, Tarnaka, Basheerbagh, Masab Tank, Telugu Talli Junction, Gachibowli, Narayanguda, Langer Houz, Hitech City Junction, Fatehnagar Bridge, Punjagutta, Greenlands, Tolichowki, Nalgonda ‘X’ Roads, Chandrayangutta, and JNTU-Malaysia Township.

ROBs include Begumpet, Moosapet, Sitaphalmandi, Khairatabad, RK Puram, Lalapet, Dabeerpura, Jamia Osmania at Adikmet, Attapur, Chaderghat, Nagole, Golnaka, Puranapul, and Nayapul across Musi River.