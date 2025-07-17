Video: Hasin Jahan, daughter booked for attempt to murder in Bengal

A case has reportedly been lodged against Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, and her daughter Arshi Jahan on charges of attempt to murder, assault, and criminal conspiracy.

They were accused by their neighbour, Dalia Khatun, after an alleged violent brawl over land in Suri town of West Bengal’s Birbhum district. While the case pertains to 11 July, the video of the incident surfaced and has been doing the rounds on X since July 16.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Ward Number 5 of Suri when Hasin Jahan reportedly began construction work on a plot of land that is allegedly registered in her daughter Arshi Jahan’s name. Neighbour Dalia Khatun objected to the construction, claiming that the land was under dispute.

There were tensions when Dalia accused Hasin and Arshi of brutally beating her while she attempted to intervene in the construction and stop work. According to her complaint, Dalia said that Hasin and Arshi beat her mercilessly.

FIR registered against wife of M. Shammi Hasin Jahan and her daughter in an attempt to murder of her neighbour in Suri, District Birbhum, W. Bengal. In the video, Jahan could be seen pushing and shoving the other lady.

Attempt to murder, other charges against Hasin Jahan

After receiving the complaint, an FIR was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, namely Section 126(2) (wrongful restraint), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 117(2) (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation, insult or annoyance), and Section 3(5) (common intention).

Police have assured that an investigation is on. No arrests have so far been made relating to the case.

Jahan, Shami split

Hasin Jahan has been making headlines since her publicised split with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami in 2018, accusing him of domestic violence and infidelity. The pair is still estranged, and their court cases have frequently made the news.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court ordered Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami to pay Rs 1.5 lakh per month interim maintenance to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan and a sum of Rs 2.5 lakh towards the care and expenses of their minor daughter.

A Bench of Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee was hearing an appeal filed by Hasin Jahan challenging a decision of the Alipore Sessions Judge who had directed Mohammed Shami to pay Rs 50,000 per month to Hasin Jahan and Rs 80,000 to their daughter towards interim monetary relief.

The judgement was a response to an appeal filed by Hasin Jahan, contending that the Alipore Sessions judge “mechanically” granted “inadequate and insufficient” interim relief when she has a meagre monthly income of Rs 16,000, but her monthly expenditure goes around Rs 6 lakh.