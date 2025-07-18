Newly married couple dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Sameer Khan | Published: 18th July 2025 11:12 am IST
Representational photo of a couple getting married.
Hyderabad: A couple married just four months ago died by suicide in their home in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The statements by relatives and friends hinted at financial issues behind the suicide.

Couple found hanging in Hyderabad

The deceased who is identified as Asia Hashim Khan from Uttar Pradesh and Pavan Kumavath from Rajasthan were found hanging from ceiling fans in their rented house in Laxmi Nagar, Amberpet.

The suicide came to light when neighbors grew concerned after noticing the couple had not stepped out all day.

They alerted an acquaintance who then informed the police.

Financial struggles suspected

Upon breaking into the house in Hyderabad, authorities found the couple hanging from a ceiling fan.

As per preliminary investigations, financial difficulties may be the reason behind the suicide.

Relatives revealed that the couple had been under stress due to financial difficulties.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amberpet Inspector T. Kiran Kumar said that the couple might have fallen into depression over financial troubles and it could be the reason behind the suicide.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem.

