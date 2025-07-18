Hyderabad monsoon rains fail to replenish Osmansagar, Himayatsagar water levels

Hyderabad: The crucial water reservoirs of Hyderabad, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, are facing declining water levels as monsoon rains continue to disappoint in the current season.

The twin lakes, which serve as lifelines for the city’s drinking water supply, have recorded a noticeable drop in storage due to insufficient rainfall in June and July.

Water levels in Hyderabad’s Osmansagar, Himayatsagar

Though the monsoon arrived in Telangana in June, poor rainfall has led to a significant deficit, directly affecting Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

Data shows that Osmansagar’s water level stood at 1,783 feet on June 16 against its full tank level (FTL) of 1,790 feet. However, by July 16, it had dropped to 1,782 feet.

Similarly, Himayatsagar recorded 1,758 feet in June against its FTL of 1,763 feet. The level fell to 1,757 feet by mid-July.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is closely tracking the situation to prevent shortages.

Monsoon rains in Hyderabad

As per data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, in the current southwest monsoon, Telangana received rainfall of 179.1 mm against the normal level of 248.5 mm, which is a deviation of -28 percent.

The highest deficiency was witnessed in Medchal-Malkajgiri, where rainfall of 74.3 mm was recorded against the normal of 194.9 mm, which is a deviation of -62 percent.

In the case of Hyderabad, 83.7 mm of rain was recorded in the current monsoon against the normal level of 197.6 mm. This is a deviation of -58 percent.

Tirumalgiri is the area where the highest deviation of rainfall was witnessed in the city. It recorded 34.4 mm of rain against the normal of 201.7 mm, which is a deviation of -83 percent.

It remains to be seen whether Hyderabad and other districts will receive significant rain in the current monsoon to cover the deviation and replenish Osmansagar and Himayatsagar water levels.