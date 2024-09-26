Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, gates of Osmansagar, Himayatsagar lifted

Hyderabad: The gates of the twin reservoirs, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, have been lifted due to heavy rains in Hyderabad over the past few days.

The decision was made after the catchment areas of the reservoirs witnessed heavy downpours.

Due to the inflow of 400 cusecs and the water level reaching full tank level (FTL), the authorities decided to lift two gates of Osmansagar to a height of one foot to release 234 cusecs downstream.

On the other hand, the water level in Himayatsagar has reached an FTL of 1,763.5 feet due to heavy rains in Hyderabad. Given the current levels, a gate has been raised to a height of one foot to release water downstream.

In light of the gates being lifted, the authorities have notified the residents of low-lying areas surrounding the reservoirs.

Rains in Hyderabad

In the past few days, the city has experienced heavy rains. Many other districts of Telangana have also received heavy downpours.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 123.3 mm was recorded in Mulugu district. In Hyderabad, Amberpet witnessed the highest downpour on Wednesday.

If more rain occurs in Hyderabad, the water discharge from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar may continue, posing a threat to residents of low-lying areas surrounding the reservoirs.