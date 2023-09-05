Hyderabad: Musi River to swell as gates of Osman Sagar, Himayat Sagar lifted

Hyderabad: The level of the Musi River is likely to rise as the authorities have lifted two floodgates each of both Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar to release surplus water.

The decision to release the surplus water was made this morning as the incessant rainfall in Hyderabad for the past two days brought heavy inflow to the twin reservoirs.

As of this morning, the level of Osman Sagar was 1789 feet against the full tank level (FTL) of 1790 feet. Similarly, the level of Himayat Sagar was 1763.20 feet against the FTL of 1763.50 feet.

Following the release of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose has asked the officials to alert the residents of low-lying areas to remain cautious.

In July, when the floodgates of the reservoirs were opened, precautionary steps were taken as the water level in the Musi River at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat causeway neared the bridge. In addition to these two areas, residents of Jiyaguda, Puranapul, Durganagar, and Saroornagar were also alerted.

Since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in the city and issued an orange alert, it is likely that the authorities will be forced to open more floodgates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, leading to a further rise in the Musi River.

In view of the heavy rainfall forecasts, residents of Hyderabad, especially those residing in low-lying areas, need to take precautions and refrain from going out unless it is essential for the next few hours.