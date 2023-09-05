Hyderabad to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues orange alert

The department further forecasted that rainfall in Hyderabad will persist until tomorrow.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th September 2023 8:32 am IST
rainfall in hyderabad
Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy rainfall, in Hyderabad. (ANI Photo/File Photo)

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in the city and issued an orange alert.

According to the weather department, all zones of the city, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will experience moderate to heavy rainfall or thundershowers. The city is likely to receive intense spells at times.

The department further forecasted that the rainfall in the city will persist until tomorrow.

MS Education Academy

IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls are also expected throughout Telangana today. The state is likely to experience heavy rainfall until September 7, IMD forecasted.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reported that yesterday, the highest rainfall in Telangana was recorded in Gandhari of Kamareddy, with the Mandal receiving 144.5 mm of rainfall. In Hyderabad, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall of 119 mm yesterday.

Also Read
Watch: Rainfall causes traffic jams in Hyderabad

Rainfall in current monsoon season

In the current monsoon season so far, Telangana has recorded an average cumulative rainfall of 691.3 mm, compared to the normal rainfall of 597.7 mm. In the case of Hyderabad, the average cumulative rainfall recorded is 493 mm, while the normal rainfall is 479.7 mm.

TSDPS also predicted rainfall in Telangana today.

In light of the forecasts by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents of the state should plan their travel accordingly.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th September 2023 8:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button