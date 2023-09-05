Hyderabad to receive heavy rainfall today; IMD issues orange alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in the city and issued an orange alert.

According to the weather department, all zones of the city, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will experience moderate to heavy rainfall or thundershowers. The city is likely to receive intense spells at times.

The department further forecasted that the rainfall in the city will persist until tomorrow.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls are also expected throughout Telangana today. The state is likely to experience heavy rainfall until September 7, IMD forecasted.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reported that yesterday, the highest rainfall in Telangana was recorded in Gandhari of Kamareddy, with the Mandal receiving 144.5 mm of rainfall. In Hyderabad, Shaikpet received the highest rainfall of 119 mm yesterday.

Rainfall in current monsoon season

In the current monsoon season so far, Telangana has recorded an average cumulative rainfall of 691.3 mm, compared to the normal rainfall of 597.7 mm. In the case of Hyderabad, the average cumulative rainfall recorded is 493 mm, while the normal rainfall is 479.7 mm.

TSDPS also predicted rainfall in Telangana today.

In light of the forecasts by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents of the state should plan their travel accordingly.