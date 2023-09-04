Watch: Rainfall causes traffic jams in Hyderabad

According to IMD Hyderabad forecast, all six zones of the city will experience rainfall or thundershowers today.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 4th September 2023 2:12 pm IST
Old City Bonalu: Routes to take & avoid on July 16, 17
Representational image

Hyderabad: Today’s rainfall in Hyderabad has once again caused traffic jams at various locations in the city. Many areas experienced slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging after the rain.

After the rainfall, traffic moved very slowly in various locations, including Madhapur, Hitec City, and the Miyapur area.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad traffic police, via their Twitter handle, confirmed that heavy traffic flow, rain, and peak hours were causing slow movement of vehicles on the PVNR flyover, Saroojni Devi Eye Hospital, NMDC, and Masab Tank.

MS Education Academy

To monitor traffic conditions, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, visited Rasoolpura, Tarnaka, and Sangeet Junctions.

With the forecast predicting more rainfall in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged citizens to call 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast, all six zones of the city will experience rainfall or thundershowers today.

Also Read
IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana, issues orange alert

So far today, Hydearbad’s Khairatabad received the highest rainfall of 28.3 mm. Other areas such as Shaikpet, Amberpet, Maredpally, and Musheerabad also received significant rainfall.

Considering the heavy rainfall forecast and the resulting traffic congestion in Hyderabad, it is crucial for Telangana residents to plan their travel accordingly.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 4th September 2023 2:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011.
Back to top button