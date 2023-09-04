Watch: Rainfall causes traffic jams in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Today’s rainfall in Hyderabad has once again caused traffic jams at various locations in the city. Many areas experienced slow-moving traffic due to waterlogging after the rain.

After the rainfall, traffic moved very slowly in various locations, including Madhapur, Hitec City, and the Miyapur area.

#TrafficAlert :



Today's situation in Madhapur, Hitec city, Miyapur area, traffic moving very slowly.

The IMD issued a yellow Alert for Hyderabad on Monday, likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.#HyderabadRains #TrafficJam #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/cqjLMk9qwx — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 4, 2023

Today's situation in the Kukatpally area, traffic moving slowly.

The IMD issued a yellow Alert for Hyderabad on Monday, likely to experience light to moderate rainfall.#HyderabadRains #TrafficJam #Hyderabad #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/6egvO6pVIA — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 4, 2023

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad traffic police, via their Twitter handle, confirmed that heavy traffic flow, rain, and peak hours were causing slow movement of vehicles on the PVNR flyover, Saroojni Devi Eye Hospital, NMDC, and Masab Tank.

To monitor traffic conditions, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, visited Rasoolpura, Tarnaka, and Sangeet Junctions.

#HYDTPinfo

Sri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS., @AddlCPTrfHyd visited Rasoolpura, Tarnaka & Sangeet Junctions to observe the traffic movement. @AddlCPTrfHyd interacted with the field officers and instructed to ensure hassle free traffic flow.#Hyderabadrains #Rainfall #Monsoon2023 pic.twitter.com/maVukiy4z0 — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) September 4, 2023

With the forecast predicting more rainfall in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has urged citizens to call 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast, all six zones of the city will experience rainfall or thundershowers today.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana, issues orange alert

So far today, Hydearbad’s Khairatabad received the highest rainfall of 28.3 mm. Other areas such as Shaikpet, Amberpet, Maredpally, and Musheerabad also received significant rainfall.

Considering the heavy rainfall forecast and the resulting traffic congestion in Hyderabad, it is crucial for Telangana residents to plan their travel accordingly.