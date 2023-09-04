IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana, issues orange alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in Telangana and issued an orange alert for Telangana until Tuesday. Furthermore, the weather department has issued an orange alert for the entire state from September 6 to 8.

Regarding Hyderabad, the department forecasts that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience rainfall or thundershowers today. While issuing an orange alert for the city, it also predicted that the city would witness intense spells at times.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Telangana experienced heavy rainfall yesterday. The highest recorded rainfall was in Mugpal, Nizamabad. The mandal recorded 157.5 mm of rainfall.

Hyderabad also witnessed significant rainfall yesterday. In the city, Amberpet received the highest rainfall i.e., 13.3 mm.

TSDPS has also forecasted rainfall in Telangana districts until September 6, 2023.

In view of the heavy rainfall forecast, it is crucial for residents of Telangana to plan their travel accordingly.